MNS workers vandalise NCP leader's vehicle in Akola

Akola, Jul 30 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party MLC Amol Mitkari on Tuesday alleged that workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vandalised his vehicle in Akola district.

Talking to reporters, the leader of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP said a group of around 30 to 40 MNS workers vandalised a vehicle belonging to him near the government guesthouse in Akola for his recent remarks against their party chief Raj Thackeray.

Thackeray had recently criticised Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over the flooding in Pune due to the discharge from a dam amid rains.

Hitting back at the MNS chief, Mitkari had said the most unsuccessful person in Maharashtra politics should not comment on the work done by Ajit Pawar.

Mitkari has lodged a complaint at a police station and demanded action against the vandals.