MNS's Bala Nandgaonkar, workers of Oppn booked for violations during protest rally

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered a case against MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar and a few other leaders and workers of Opposition parties for violating prohibitory orders during a protest march, an official said on Sunday.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Bombay Police Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe said.

The police had earlier said that they had not granted permission for the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) rally on Saturday.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), along with the MNS, held ‘Satyacha Morcha’ (march for truth) against alleged irregularities in the voter lists.

The march, which started from Fashion Street in south Mumbai, culminated at the BMC headquarters, a kilometre away, with former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, the MNS’s Raj Thackeray and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat taking part.

A stage was set up on a truck for speeches by the opposition leaders.

The official said that a case has been registered at the Azad Maidan police station against MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, leaders and workers of other Opposition parties for violating prohibitory orders and notified rules. PTI DC ARU