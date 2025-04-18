MNS's student wing stages protest against govt move to make Hindi mandatory for Classes 1-5

Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's student wing on Friday staged a protest in Navi Mumbai against the state government's decision to make Hindi mandatory as a third language for students in Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools.

Hundreds of protestors waved banners and placards and burnt copies of the government resolution at the site in Vashi. They raised slogans against the state administration, accusing it of attempting to impose a language in a region with a rich linguistic heritage.

The three-language formula for classes 1 to 5 is a part of the new curriculum implementation under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The state school education department has declared a phase-wise implementation plan of the new curriculum framework designed as per the NEP 2020 recommendations for school education.

Speaking to the reporters, activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) claimed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 does not contain any provision mandating Hindi as a compulsory subject.

"This is an unwarranted imposition. Nowhere in the NEP 2020 is there a mention of Hindi being made compulsory," one of the student leaders said, drawing parallels with Tamil Nadu's firm resistance to the imposition of Hindi and urging political parties across Maharashtra to unite in protest.

Meanwhile, Professor Narendra Phatak, executive president of Sahitya Bharati and a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, said the state government's move was unjust and burdensome for students.

He said the government's stand misrepresents the NEP 2020 and undermines the principles of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Phatak said, "This is a unilateral decision that will only fuel resistance against Hindi, which was never an issue in Maharashtra. Unfortunately, such policies allow specific groups to politicise the matter and initiate agitations." PTI COR ARU