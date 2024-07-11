Mob assault: Mamata charges BJP, a section of media with maligning Bengal

Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday blamed the BJP and a section of the media for maligning the state over the recent incident of mob assault in Ariadha in North 24 Parganas district.

While speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport, Banerjee said a two-year-old incident, a video clip of which had gone viral, happened when Arjun Singh was BJP MP of Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

She accused a section of the TV channels of showing the old incident repeatedly at the behest of the BJP ahead of Wednesday's by-elections.

"A section of the media and BJP are trying to malign the state a part of their damage control for the defeat that BJP has suffered in Bengal," she said.

After the old video clip showing a girl being assaulted by a group of people in Ariadaha, the police initiated a suo motu case and arrested three persons, including local TMC leader and prime suspect Jayant Singh.

Singh, who was arrested in 2023 in another case and was out on bail with a bond promising no further illegal activities, is now facing additional charges for violating this condition.

Barrackpore Police Commissioner CP Alok Rajoria on Wednesday stated that eight persons have been identified from the footage, and stringent action will be taken against all those involved. PTI PNT NN