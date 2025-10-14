Mob assaults policeman during protest after baby's death in Bengal hospital

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) A mob assaulted a policeman during a protest against the death of a two-month-old baby at a government hospital in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, a police official said.

Raids are on to arrest those who beat up the policeman, the official said.

It was alleged that the child died due to negligence, while the policeman was accused of misbehaving with the family members of the deceased.

The baby, who was admitted to the Egra Sub-divisional Hospital a week ago for breathing problems, expired on Monday, prompting his family members to stage a protest on the premises of the facility. They alleged that the child died of negligence.

As police personnel posted in the hospital tried to pacify the agitators, tension escalated as a mob gathered at the spot and thrashed a policeman after singling him out, alleging he misbehaved with the patient party, the official said.

The assaulted policeman, whose shirt was torn in the melee, was rescued by some people present while more police personnel reached the hospital and drove the protestors away.

Hospital Superintendent Samir Bhattacharya told reporters that a committee has been formed to investigate the child's death.

"According to preliminary information, the child had been brought in a critical stage, and our team of doctors and nurses offered all the possible medical care to him. Still, if lapses are found by the inquiry committee, those responsible will not be spared," he added. PTI SUS NN