'Mob attack' on cattle transporters in Raipur: Lone survivor succumbs to injuries

Raipur, Jun 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old man, who was critically injured in an alleged mob attack wherein two cattle transporters were killed here earlier this month, died in a hospital on Tuesday, police said.

Two cattle transporters, Guddu Khan (35) and Chand Miya Khan (23), died under suspicious circumstances on June 7 after being allegedly chased by a mob in Arnag police station area of Chhattisgarh's Raipur district.

Saddam Qureshi was seriously injured and was hospitalised.

On Monday, Qureshi was shifted to the government-run DKS Super Specialty Hospital here from Shri Balaji Super Specialty Hospital, a private medical facility in Raipur, where he was on ventilator support since the incident.

He died at the DKS Hospital on Tuesday, his cousin Shoheb Khan told PTI.

Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Kirtan Rathore confirmed that Qureshi died on Tuesday and said no arrest has been made in the case so far.

The three victims, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were on June 7 found below a bridge on the Mahanadi river in Arang area. Their truck with buffaloes was found on the bridge.

The Arang police then lodged an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention).

As per the FIR, complainant Shoheb Khan claimed Chand informed him over phone that when the trio was heading in the cattle-laden truck from neighbouring Mahasamund district towards Arang, they were chased by some people on motorcycles and other vehicles.

After a tyre of the truck burst, the persons chasing the victims started abusing and thrashing them, it said.

Chand told Shoheb that he and his two other associates sustained injuries and were not in a position to walk, the FIR stated.

A 14-member special team headed by Raipur ASP Rathore has been formed to conduct a probe into the case and trace the accused. PTI TKP GK