Mob attacks brothers in Bareilly for opposing molestation

Bareilly (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A mob attacked a dairy operator and his brother in Mirganj town of Bareilly district for opposing and intervening in a case of molestation.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9 pm on Tuesday when Manoj and Pramod, residents of Jam village, were returning home after closing their dairy. They witnessed Raees Qureshi harassing women at Sirauli crossing. Upon seeing the women's distress, the brothers intervened, leading to a confrontation.

The situation escalated as Raees Qureshi called his supporters, including Ayan Qureshi, Qayum Qureshi, Sameer Qureshi and about 40 others. The mob attacked Manoj and Pramod with sticks, causing serious injuries to both, the police said.

The local residents intervened to de-escalate the situation, and the police arrived promptly to rescue the injured and transport them to the hospital.

A case has been registered against four named individuals and 40 unknown people under relevant sections of the BNS. The police have deployed additional forces in the area to maintain law and order.

Area Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tripti Gupta said the situation in the village is under control and no further incidents have been reported. The police are investigating the matter. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS