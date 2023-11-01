Mob attacks camp of 1 Manipur Rifles in Imphal to loot its armoury, bid foiled

Imphal, Nov 1 (PTI) A large mob of hundreds of people on Wednesday attacked a camp of the 1 Manipur Rifles in Imphal to loot its armoury, prompting security personnel to fire several rounds in the air and the state government to reimpose round-the-clock curfew in the capital, officials said.

Advertisment

They said hundreds of majority community members targeted the Manipur Rifles camp, close to the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's Office in Imphal West district.

"After losing a few weapons to the mob, police assisted by CRPF and Army units prevented the mob from looting the armoury and the mob had to retreat," an official said.

Security forces fired several rounds in the air to disperse the mob, officials said.

Advertisment

Following the incident, the Manipur government withdrew the daily curfew relaxation from 5 am to 10 pm in Imphal East and West districts "with immediate effect owing to developing law and order situation", according to an official order.

Tension had been brewing in the state capital after an SDPO - an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police belonging to the majority community - was shot dead by tribal militants at Moreh town on Tuesday morning.

In another incident, three police personnel suffered bullet injuries when militants ambushed a convoy of the state force at Sinam in Tengnoupal district on Tuesday afternoon. The convoy was sent to Moreh as reinforcement to assist in conducting operations.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) has called a 48-hour shutdown in the state from midnight of November 1 to protest against the deployment of additional police commandos in Moreh town in Tengnoupal district, where the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) was shot dead on October 31.

In a statement, KSO said it takes "strong exception to the continued stationing and additional deployment of Manipur police commandos in Moreh town despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance to withdraw all state forces within three days during his visit to the border town".

Shah visited the town bordering Myanmar in late May, weeks after the ethnic strife began in the northeastern state.

Advertisment

The KSO alleged that the police commandos were torturing the residents of the town following the killing of the SDPO.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, another organisation of the Kuki-Zo community, also levelled similar allegations.

SDPO Chingtham Anand, a resident of Imphal, was killed in a sniper attack while he was on duty overseeing the cleaning of the grounds of Eastern Shine School for the construction of a helipad jointly by the police and BSF.

Advertisment

The slain police officer was an alumnus of the Sainik School Imphal and the alumni association of the institute condemned the killing.

The association on Wednesday urged the central and state governments to arrest the culprits.

The state has remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes first erupted in May. More than 180 people have been killed since then.

The clashes have occurred over a number of grievances that both sides have against the other, however the flashpoint of the crisis has been a move to give Meiteis Scheduled Tribe status, which has since been rolled back and an attempt to turf out tribals living in protected forest areas.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. PTI COR NN SKL SMN SMN