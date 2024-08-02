Mob attacks cops in UP's Bhadohi, three held

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) Two police personnel responding to a complaint about a group clash were allegedly attacked by a mob of 20 to 25 people in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Friday.

An FIR was lodged against four named and 20 unidentified accused. Three people, including two women, were arrested on Friday, the police said.

The alleged incident occurred in the city's Piparis area late on Thursday.

Constable Parmanand Verma and home guard Dinesh Vishwakarma reached the spot on their motorcycle, responding to a call about a group clash, Kotwali police station inspector (crime) Shitanshu Shekhar Pankaj said.

Shortly after they arrived, the police personnel were attacked with wooden sticks by 20 to 25 men and women. The attackers also tore off their badges and uniform, Pankaj said.

The pair managed to inform the control room after which an additional force reached the spot and rescued them.

Based on Verma's complaint, a case was registered against one Manoj, Subedar, Anil and Kameshwar and 20 unidentified people on Friday and three accused were arrested, the police said. PTI COR CDN SZM