Mob attacks police team during criminal's arrest in Thane district

Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) A mob of 10 to 15 people allegedly attacked police personnel and vandalised their vehicle when they apprehended a notorious criminal in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The Khadakpada police on Thursday registered an offence under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the attack that took place in Ambivili town on August 27, an official said.

A team from DN Nagar police station had gone to Patil Wadi locality of Ambivili to nab one Firoz Faiaz Khan in connection with a cheating case. As they were taking the accused away, a mob of 10 to 15 people waylaid them, he said.

The irate mob attacked the police personnel with stones and vandalised their vehicle, the official said. PTI COR ARU