Mob attacks police team in Bhiwandi; four persons held

Thane: A police team trying to arrest a man accused of a sexual crime was attacked on Tuesday by a violent mob at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which a case was registered against around 50 persons, an official said.

Police arrested four persons in connection with the attack, in which the accused hurled stones causing injury to an official and damage to the police vehicle, he said.

A police team had gone to a hospital to record the statement of the sexual attack victim's mother. At that time, a large crowd gathered outside the hospital, prompting the police personnel to call for backup.

However, by the time additional police force was brought, the crowd already dispersed.

Continuing their operation, the police team went in search of the accused and found a group of 20 -25 young men standing in the Varhaldevi temple area. When the officers questioned them, the mob started shouting and pushing them.

Soon, more people gathered at the scene, escalating the situation. During the altercation, one of the attackers hurled a stone at a policeman, in which he was injured. The mob also targeted the official police vehicle and broke its windows.

Following the attack, a case was registered under multiple sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police later arrested four persons, he said.