Mob attacks police team probing into illegal stone mining in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh, Jan 31 (PTI) A mob allegedly attacked a team probing into illegal stone mining and freed the earth moving machinery which had been seized by the police, officials on Wednesday said.

The police have registered an FIR against the village sarpanch and 15 to 16 unknown people under various sections, including 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 353 (assaulting or using criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty) of the IPC.

The FIR was registered on Sub-Inspector Karan Singh's complaint, police said.

It was alleged that while the police team was bringing the JCB machine, 10 to 15 people, including the sarpanch Salim, created a ruckus and freed the JCB machine from them.

All the accused, including the village sarpanch and JCB machine driver Akbar, are absconding now, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar said the hideouts of the accused are being raided and they will be arrested soon.

The sub-inspector, posted at Haryana Enforcement Bureau, Nuh, raided Luhinga Kalan village along with his team after receiving information of illegal stone mining late Monday evening, police said. PTI COR SUN AS AS