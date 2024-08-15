Mob attacks R G Kar Hospital students; BJP says they were TMC goons

New Delhi: On August 15, 2024, a violent mob attacked doctors and vandalised the emergency room at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata, where a rape and murder case had occurred.

The mob, allegedly comprising over 1000 goons connected to TMC, disrupted a peaceful protest by doctors seeking justice for the victim.

Reports suggest that the mob wanted to destroy evidence related to the case.

Despite calls for help, police were reportedly unresponsive, leading to chaos and fear among the doctors and students trapped inside the hospital.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for immediate action against the perpetrators.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari attacked Mamata Banerjee for unleashing her goons on peacefully protesting doctors.

Mamata Banerjee has sent her TMC goons to the apolitical Protest Rally near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Mamata Banerjee has sent her TMC goons to the apolitical Protest Rally near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

She thinks that she is the most shrewd person in the whole world and people won't be able to figure out the cunning plan that her goons appearing as protestors would…

An X handle Dr Datta shared a video clip of the mob showing the collapse of law and oder in Bengal.

Today, at midnight, as India celebrates Independence Day, a 1000+ mob attacked RG Kar Medical College and attempted to tamper evidence and prevent justice for #Nirbhaya2



Today, at midnight, as India celebrates Independence Day, a 1000+ mob attacked RG Kar Medical College and attempted to tamper evidence and prevent justice for #Nirbhaya2

This footage not only shows the strength of the mob but also the utter mockery of law and order in Bengal!

Netizens called for immediate removal of TMC government in West Bengal.