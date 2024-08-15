National

Mob attacks R G Kar Hospital students; BJP says they were TMC goons

Masaba Naqvi
Mob attacks doctors at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital

New Delhi: On August 15, 2024, a violent mob attacked doctors and vandalised the emergency room at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata, where a rape and murder case had occurred. 

The mob, allegedly comprising over 1000 goons connected to TMC, disrupted a peaceful protest by doctors seeking justice for the victim. 

Reports suggest that the mob wanted to destroy evidence related to the case. 

Despite calls for help, police were reportedly unresponsive, leading to chaos and fear among the doctors and students trapped inside the hospital. 

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for immediate action against the perpetrators.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari attacked Mamata Banerjee for unleashing her goons on peacefully protesting doctors.

An X handle Dr Datta shared a video clip of the mob showing the collapse of law and oder in Bengal.

Netizens called for immediate removal of TMC government in West Bengal.

