Mob beats man to death, injures another suspecting them of being thieves in Gujarat

Vadodara, Oct 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was killed and another sustained injuries when a mob attacked them, suspecting them of being thieves in Gujarat's Vadodara city, police said on Saturday.

Three policemen were also injured when they tried to intervene during the attack that occurred near a police station in the Varasiya locality around midnight, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Panna Momaya said.

Locals caught three men, with several theft cases to their names, while they were trying to flee from the area, she said.

The official said the trio had come to the area on a stolen two-wheeler and were allegedly wandering around intending to commit theft.

"Three persons rode on a stolen motorcycle. They parked the two-wheeler and walked together when some people asked them what they were doing there so late at night. They tried to flee, and two of them were nabbed and thrashed by a mob," she said.

The DCP said the incident occurred near a police station, and police personnel rushed to prevent the mob. Three policemen were injured in the process.

The duo were taken to a government hospital, where one Shahbaj Pathan (30) was declared dead while Akram Tiliyawada (20) was undergoing treatment.

The official said ten theft cases were registered against Pathan, while Tiliyawada has seven cases. They were also booked and detained under the Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act.

She said the third man, Shahid Sheikh, had three cases registered against him and was also booked under PASA.

"We recovered tools from their possession, and even the two-wheeler they rode on was stolen," the official said. PTI COR KA ARU