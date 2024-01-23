Mob booked in Mira-Bhayander for attacking procession on eve of Ram Temple opening

Thane: A mob of 50-60 persons was booked by Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police in Thane district for allegedly assaulting a man who was part of a procession on the eve of the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an official said.

The incident took place on Sunday night on Lodha Road and as per the complainant the mob armed with iron rods, sticks, bats shouted religious slogans and assaulted him when he was part of a procession comprising three vehicles and 10 two-wheelers, the official said.

They vandalised the car with stones and sticks, the man said in his complaint to Naya Nagar police station.

"A case of attempt to murder and other offences has been registered against a mob of 50-60 persons. Further probe is underway," the official added.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said 13 persons were detained for an alleged assault on a group of persons taking out a vehicle rally in Mira Bhayander area adjoining Mumbai on the eve of the Ram Temple idol consecration in Ayodhya.

The clash between members of two communities took place during a vehicle rally in Naya Nagar area at around 10:30pm on Sunday in which 10-12 participants in three cars and an equal number of vehicles were shouting slogans praising Lord Ram, a police official said.

However, when some of them burst firecrackers, a group of people came out of their houses and thrashed those taking part in the rally with sticks and also attacked their vehicles, he said.

"The police intervened quickly and the attackers were dispersed. The area saw heavy police deployment to maintain law and order and to prevent any further flare-up. A company of the Riot Control Police (RCP) is also at the site," the official said.

An FIR was registered at Naya Nagar police against the attackers under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and other offences, he added.

In a social media post on Monday, Fadnavis said, "I have taken all the details from the local police yesterday itself as I was in touch with the police commissioner till 3.30 am. I have given orders to take strict action against the miscreants."

"So far, 13 accused persons have been detained. The process of identifying more people who were involved in it with the help of CCTV footage is going on. Anyone trying to disrupt law and order in the state will not be tolerated," Fadnavis added.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile MLA Pratap Sarnaik of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena met Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissioner Madhukar Pandey on Monday and sought the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT).

Sarnaik said the Shiv Sena would hold a protest on January 25 if those involved in the attack on the processionists are not arrested immediately.