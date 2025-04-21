Mob clashes with security forces after damaging under-construction house in Manipur

Thoubal (Manipur), Apr 21 (PTI) A clash broke out between local people and security forces after a mob damaged an under-construction house over alleged encroachment of a road in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Monday, police said.

A group of locals have been opposing the construction of the house and a shop in Khangabok Arongthong Makhong area.

However, the owner went ahead with the construction enraging local people who damaged the house and shop, an officer said.

Responding to the situation, security forces intervened and fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and restore order.

The situation is now under control, the officer said. PTI COR NN