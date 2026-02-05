Mob clashes with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur amid protests against new DyCM

Churachandpur, Feb 5 (PTI) A mob clashed with security forces in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district of Manipur on Thursday evening amid protests over an MLA from the community, Nemcha Kipgen, joining the BJP-led government as deputy chief minister.

The protesters gathered near Tuibong Bazaar and torched a heap of discarded materials, including tyres, while raising slogans against Kipgen, officials said.

The situation escalated when security forces attempted to disperse the crowd. The mob, which outnumbered the personnel deployed, pelted stones, prompting a baton charge. Two people sustained minor injuries in the incident, they said.

"The situation remains tense, and additional forces have been rushed to bring it under control," a senior officer said.

Tensions have been simmering in the district since Wednesday evening after Kipgen, who hails from Kangpokpi, took oath as deputy chief minister. PTI CORR SOM