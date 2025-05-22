Mob kills Royal Bengal tiger in Assam's Golaghat

Golaghat, May 22 (PTI) A Royal Bengal tiger was killed by a mob, who also took away some of the body parts of the animal, in Golaghat district of Assam on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place at Dumukhia village in Khumtai area where the villagers killed the adult male tiger, who had attacked a few people in the last couple of days, a forest department official said.

"The people considered the tiger to be a man-eater and so killed it. We retrieved the carcass and found that some body parts like a portion of skin, one leg and some meat are missing," he added.

As per reports, the villagers surrounded the tiger from different sides and then chased it before killing it. They used local weapons like machetes, sticks and rods to attack the tiger.

"On receiving information about the attack, a team of forest and police officials rushed to the spot. But the big cat had already been killed," the official said.

Seeing the security personnel, all the villagers fled from the scene, he added.

"A case has been registered by the forest department," the official said.