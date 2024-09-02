'Mob lynching' could have been planned one: Jamiat on migrant worker's killing in Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Days after a migrant worker was allegedly beaten to death in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district over the suspicion that he had eaten beef, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Monday said this "mob lynching" could have been a planned one since assembly polls there are just round the corner.

It also called for strict laws against such violence.

According to police, Sabir Malik, a migrant worker from West Bengal in his mid-20s, was beaten to death allegedly by cow vigilantes. Another person was injured in the attack.

Five members of a cow vigilante group have been arrested for the attack, police have said, adding the accused have been identified as Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit and Sahil.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on August 27 dubbed the incident "unfortunate" but said it is "not right to say things like mob lynching".

In a statement on Monday, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said this is not only murder but the height of cruelty and barbarity that a mob gathers and beats an innocent to death.

He said it is saddening that despite the strict instructions of the Supreme Court, this brutality is not stopping. So it can also clearly mean that those who are doing this have political protection and support, and their morale is high, Madani said.

"Mob violence is not a problem of Muslims but a political problem and its solution is possible only politically. So all political parties, especially those who call themselves secular, should come out openly and take steps to make laws against it," the Jamiat chief said.

"Just condemning it is not enough... this mob violence has proved how communal elements consider themselves above the law and are taking the law in their own hands and targeting a particular community on the basis of religion with cruelty," he said.

Madani also claimed that this "mob lynching" could also have been planned because assembly elections are soon to be held in Haryana. So it is possible that communal elements could have done all this to create communal mobilization, he said.

Madani had sent a delegation to meet the victim's family. The delegation met the victim's family on Sunday and expressed condolences and sympathy with them.