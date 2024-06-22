Mob pelts stones at police during drive to remove encroachments in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 22 (PTI) A group of people pelted stones on police and HMDA officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Miyapur area here on Saturday, police said.

One site official of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) sustained injuries in the stone pelting, they said.

According to a senior police official, scores of people had assembled on the land demanding that the government allot it to them and had even erected some temporary structures including huts on it.

The land was allotted to the HMDA by the government, but some people tried to encroach on it after which officials along with police went there to get the land vacated, the police official said.

Those encroaching were told it was government land and were told to vacate it, but some among them pelted stones on the police and HMDA officials resulting in injury to one official, he said.

The police subsequently dispersed the people from the land. PTI VVK VVK SA