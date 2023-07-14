Mob protests against private power firm in Bhiwandi

Thane, Jul 14 (PTI) Several hundred people held a protest in the rain in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Friday against what they claimed was harassment by the powerloom town's private electricity distribution firm.

The protesters alleged the power firm was overbilling them, adding that politicians from the area must not come seeking votes if they fail to remove the entity from the town's distribution network in the next one-and-half years.

Incidentally, some people fell into an open drain during the protest, though no one was injured. PTI COR BNM BNM