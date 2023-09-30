Mob protests in Margao in Goa against objectionable religious social media post; FIR lodged, probe on

Panaji, Sep 30 (PTI) A crowd of several hundred people protested outside Margao police station in south Goa on Saturday seeking strict action against an unidentified person who had posted an objectionable comment about a particular religion on social media.

The situation in the area was tense even as complaints were submitted on Friday evening in connection with the social media post at Margao and Ponda police stations, both in the south district, an official said.

While protestors decried the delay in arresting the accused, officials tried to pacify them by stating that the cyber cell was working on nabbing the unidentified person who had posted the objectionable message.

"FIR registered and South District cyber team is constituted to thoroughly investigate case registered against unknown person regarding defamatory post on Instagram hurting religious sentiments received at Margao and Ponda Police station," the office of the Superintendent of Police (South) wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has specifically said instances of anyone hurting religious sentiments will not be tolerated so why is the police taking so much time to arrest the accused in this case, a protestor asked.