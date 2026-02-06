Mob protests outside police station over tea vendor's murder

Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) Tension prevailed outside the Jari-Patka police station on Friday evening as the funeral procession of a murder victim was taken out and the mob protested the police's alleged inaction.

Shankar alias Chetan Sahare (21), who ran a tea stall near Jhinjhar squrae, had a dispute with Saurabh Tembhurne and Akash Ambade over selling cigarettes on February 1, police said. The duo allegedly stabbed Sahare, who died in hospital on Thursday night.

On Friday evening, during Chetan's funeral procession to Nara Ghat, an angry mob surrounded Jaripatka police station, blaming the police for the accused getting bail.

A senior police officer said, "After the victim's death, the offence has been converted into a murder case. Further investigation is in progress." The situation remained tense for some time, but police later brought the protest under control, he added. PTI COR KRK