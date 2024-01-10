Mob ransacks local union leader’s office in Navi Mumbai; case registered

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case after a group of people ransacked the office of a local union leader, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said that 20-30 people barged into the office of the local union leader, Mahesh Jadhav, on Tuesday afternoon.

The mob ransacked the premises and damaged furniture and fixtures there, he said.

The station house officer of Kamothe police station said they have registered a case for unlawful assembly and rioting under the Indian Penal Code, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

The police are trying to determine the motive behind the attack, he added. PTI COR NR