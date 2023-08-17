Mob sets passenger bus on fire in Baran after death of local Congress leader

Kota (RJ) Aug 17 (PTI) Angry mob set a passenger bus on fire and blocked the road at Gaughat circle in Bambori village after the death of a local Congress leader who was grievously injured in an attack last month.

Locals who set the bus on fire demanded the arrest of Bambori gram panchayat sarpanch in connection with the death on Wednesday of the politician who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur.

A large number of people, mostly belonging to the Meena community, started assembling at Gaughat circle after the body of Dinesh Meena Jharkhand reached his village, Jharkhand, late Wednesday evening, police said.

The mob, reportedly of around 1,200-1,500, brandishing sticks and sharp weapons, went violent around Thursday noon and set a Lok Parivahan bus on fire. The mob pelted stones and damaged a few other vehicles, including a police Jeep.

The bus was empty and no loss of life and injury was reported, Baran Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Chaudhary said, adding, the situation had been brought under control and police were entering into dialogue with protestors.

Heavy police force was deployed at the spot.

Dinesh Meena and another person named Lakhan were attacked with sticks and sharp weapons allegedly by 15-20 people from Bambori village on July 24 when they were on their way home on a bike.

The two sustained critical injuries in the attack and Meena was referred to Kota and then to Jaipur, where he succumbed to death during treatment. PTI COR VN VN