Mob thrashes 2 youths on charge of theft in Assam; rub salt, pour chilli water on their wounds

Golaghat (Assam), Aug 2 (PTI) Two youths, alleged to be involved in a theft, were allegedly assaulted by a mob led by three brothers in Golaghat district of Assam, police said on Saturday.

Of the three accused brothers, one is a local BJP leader, and another is associated with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU).

"The incident took place at the Gelabil area in Sarupathar yesterday. Two young men were brutally beaten up and subjected to inhumane torture as salt and chilli water were put on their wounds," a police officer said.

The victims were subjected to torture for allegedly being involved in a theft, he said.

"The two injured youths, one of whom is a minor, have been admitted to a hospital, and they are recovering now," the officer said.

A purported video of the assault has gone viral on social media, attracting sharp reactions.

"The three brothers are the main accused in the torture. They have been absconding since the incident, and we are looking for them," the officer said.

The main suspects were identified as Raju Shreshtha, Shasanka Shreshtha and Ranjit Shreshtha, he said.

Raju was the general secretary of the BJP's Borpathar mandal, while Shasanka was the president of AASU's Sarupathar regional committee.

As soon as the video of the attack went viral, the BJP and AASU relieved the duo of their organisational responsibilities.

A senior officer said police have already arrested one person, identified as Kamal Gogoi, who was a part of the mob.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I have come to know about the incident a while ago. We will definitely do a thorough investigation and the culprits will be punished." PTI TR COR TR SOM