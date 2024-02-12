Mob thrashes history-sheeter to death on suspicion of theft in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Feb 12 (PTI) A history-sheeter was killed while his accomplice sustained severe injuries after local residents caught the duo with a stolen LPG cylinder and thrashed them around 5am here on Monday, a police officer said.

The incident took place when victim Aman Mandal and Sanjit Dhan, both in their mid-20s, were trying to sell the stolen cylinder at Jaher Tola locality within Sidgora police station limits, police added.

On being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and rescued both the youths, who sustained severe injuries. They were shifted to MGM Hospital here, where doctors declared Aman dead while Sanjit is undergoing treatment, police added.

SP (City) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat told PTI that the victim was a history-sheeter, with chargesheets filed against him in around half-a-dozen criminal cases including burglary and snatching.

Lunayat said the local residents should have handed them over to the police instead of taking the law into their hands. He mentioned that two FIRs have been registered in this connection.

"While one case was lodged by residents of Jaher Tola, the other was filed on the statement of injured Sanjit, who is being treated at MGM Hospital here," the SP said.

However, police began the investigation from all possible angles to unearth the exact cause of death, the police officer added. No arrests have been made in this regard yet. PTI BS MNB