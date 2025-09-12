Mob vandalises eatery in Mumbra after accusing it of serving pork

Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) An irate mob ransacked a food outlet in Mumbra in Thane district on Friday after one person claimed it had served him pig meat, a police official said.

The ruckus started after one person from the area said he found pork in the food he ordered, following which others joined him to vandalise the eatery, the official said.

The incident went viral on social media.

No case has been registered so far due to lack of a complaint, the official said, adding the situation in the area was tense but under control. PTI COR BNM