Mob vandalises police station after man found hanging in lock-up

Itanagar, Sep 3 (PTI) A man detained for questioning in a rape case was found hanging in police lock-up in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, following which local people stormed the Aalo women's police station and vandalised it, an officer said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nyummar Bagra (48), a resident of Higi Bagra village in the district and was found hanging in lock-up on Tuesday night.

Bagra was detained by the Aalo women's police station for questioning in a rape case on Tuesday.

During initial interrogation, the victim claimed that he was innocent and that he was being framed.

When contacted, West Siang Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba said an inquest and post-mortem have been performed, without divulging further details.

The incident has sparked outrage with family and well-wishers suspecting foul play in Bagra's death.

Hundreds of people on Wednesday morning stormed the women's police station and vandalised it.

A police vehicle was also damaged by the mob.