Mob violence: Bengal govt asks police to be stringent, announces jobs for victims’ families

Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Tuesday directed the police to exercise maximum vigil and take strict action if people are found taking law into their own hands, according to a senior official.

The decision came in the backdrop of several incidents of mob violence that left four people dead within a week in various parts of the state.

The government, however, did not specifically mention those incidents.

The administration also decided to provide each of the next of kin of the deceased with a job as a home guard and compensations of Rs two lakh, the official added.

"Following a few untoward incidents, the police have been advised to exercise maximum vigil and strong lawful actions. All sections of people should also remain vigilant. We all are sorry about such incidents," chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Alapan Bandyopadhyay said at the state secretariat.

“No compensation is enough in such cases to the bereaved families. However, as a gesture of economic support, one special home guard's job will be offered to the next of kin of every victim and a sum of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to each such family," said Bandyopadhyay, a former chief secretary.

The state government did not specify the number of people to be provided with the job and monetary assistance.

ADG (Law and Order) Manoj Kumar Verma, who was present at the press conference, said that the police have been directed to keep communication with the common people open as a part of their vigilance.

"Regarding the incidents, all the police units have been asked to take strong lawful action against given specific direction to take strong action against those who were trying to break the law and order in West Bengal," Verma said.

In the past few days, West Bengal has witnessed several incidents of lynching, mob-attacks including one in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district where a couple was flogged publicly by a Trinamool Congress strongman Tajemul Islam. PTI SCH NN