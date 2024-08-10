Mobile app to mitigate human-elephant conflict launched in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 10 (PTI) Assam's power department will launch an awareness drive aimed at preventing the electrocution of wild elephants through illegal power connections, Minister Nandita Garlosa said here on Saturday.

This initiative is targeted at grassroots communities in Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) hotspots, where residents sometimes resort to using illegal power connections in fences to protect themselves and their properties from wild elephant attacks.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'HaatiApp' mobile application and a solar fence manual, Garlosa emphasised that while elephants are revered in Assam, the fear for life and property has driven some people to adopt dangerous measures.

The minister assured that the power department would actively engage with communities in HEC-affected areas to raise awareness about the risks and legal implications of using illegal electric connections.

Garlosa expressed confidence that both the 'HaatiApp' and the handbook would significantly contribute to mitigating HEC.

Developed by the biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, the 'HaatiApp' (elephant app) is designed to serve as an early warning system, alerting communities to the presence of wild elephants near human settlements.

The app also includes an ex gratia application form, allowing victims of elephant depredation to submit claims for compensation directly to the respective forest divisions, with Aaranyak assisting in the process.

In addition to the app, Aaranyak has compiled a detailed handbook in Assamese on solar-powered fences, which are promoted as an effective and humane tool for mitigating HEC.

The handbook provides comprehensive information on the utility of solar fences, the function of each component, and the procedures for installation, management, and maintenance.