Mobile app to serve global Tamil audience launched

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) A mobile application that aims at bringing global Tamil diaspora closer, and would also serve as a digital platform for content creators was launched here on Monday.

Minmini application would offer instant chatting facilities across geographies, news among others.

Tamilians across the globe can congregate to feel a sense of camaraderie and togetherness. The application would be digital platform for content creators, citizen journalists and verified reporters along with multi-channel networks handpicked by a team, a press release said on Monday.

"We are immensely proud and excited to launch Minmini, focused exclusively on the global Tamil fraternity." said Minmini Executive Vice President S Shriram.

"We are quite sure that our users will enjoy the unique interface of the application, the various interesting features that we offer among a host of other revenue opportunities for creators," he said.

The application can be downloaded free of charge from Google Play Store and Apple Store.