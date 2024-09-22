Mobile internet services suspended to disturb BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in J'khand: Marandi

Ranchi, Sep 22 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday alleged that the JMM-led government in Jharkhand suspended the mobile internet services for over five hours for two days with an "intention to disturb" the saffron party's ongoing 'Parivartan Yatra'.

The state government suspended mobile internet services from 8 am to 1.30 pm during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) on Saturday and Sunday in a bid to ensure a fair exam.

"The internet services were suspended with an intention to disturb our ongoing 'Parivartan Yatra'. The suspenstion was imposed so that the yatra could not be publicised on the digital medium," Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi said while addressing a press conference here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Sahibganj district on Friday to "oust" the Hemant Soren-led government in the state.

Marandi claimed that common people faced lots of problems due to the internet suspension.

"Businesses were badly affected. Nowadays, market transactions run completely online. Besides, many students and people come from far away places and they book cabs online to travel. They also suffered a lot due to the suspension of internet," he said.

Meanwhile, the recruitment examination conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) passed off peacefully on Sunday with no report of any untoward incident from any part of the state, an official said.

"A fair examination was conducted successfully across 823 centres in the state. An elaborate security arrangement was made from the examination," a police statement said.

Around 6.40 lakh aspirants registered themselves to appear for the test on Saturday and Sunday, a JSSC official said.

About 40 per cent of the 3.23 lakh candidates, who enrolled to appear for the examinations on Saturday, wrote the papers.

On Sunday, around 3.17 lakh candidates were expected to appear for the exams.

The final report of candidates' attendance on Sunday was being compiled, the JSSC official said. PTI SAN BDC