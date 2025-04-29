Mobile medical units launched by pharmaceutical company, NGO in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 29 (PTI) Mobile medical units, including one on a boat, were launched in Assam on Tuesday by a pharmaceutical major in partnership with an NGO, with a target to reach over 25,000 beneficiaries annually.

The three mobile medical units are part of MSD Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd’s CSR programme as a step towards enhancing primary healthcare access in the northeastern state, a release said.

The initiative, in collaboration with NGO Smile Foundation, will initially cover Darrang and Barpeta districts through the units on vans, and South Salmara via the boat unit, with plans to expand to other districts in future.

Each unit is equipped with doctors, paramedical staff, diagnostic facilities and point-of-care services, offering free outpatient consultations and medicines, the release said.

“Improving access to healthcare is deeply embedded in MSD’s purpose. We are proud to expand our CSR programme in Assam with an aim of delivering essential healthcare services closer to people in underserved communities,” Managing Director, MSD India region, Rehan A Khan said.

He said the programme will also focus on raising awareness about preventive healthcare practices, increasing diagnostic rates, improving maternal health and immunisation in children.

Santanu Mishra, co-founder and executive trustee of Smile Foundation, added, “Our mission has always been to take development to the doorstep of underserved communities and healthcare is a vital part of that vision. Mobile medical units have proven to be a powerful model in bridging access gaps.” PTI SSG RBT