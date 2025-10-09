Mobile One app goes live, gets more than 27k registered users in 12 hours

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) More than 27000 users registered on 'Mumbai One', the common mobile application for various public transport tickets in the city, in less than 12 hours after it became operational early Thursday morning.

The mobile app, which enables commuters to book a single QR-based digital ticket usable across Metro, Monorail, buses and local trains in the city and surrounding regions, was launched on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The app, developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), was available for downloading from 5 am on Thursday.

MMRDA metropolitan commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said over 30000 downloads of the common mobility mobile application took place, while more than 27000 users had registered till 4.30 pm.

There was no integrated single application for various modes of transport like metro, suburban trains, monorail and buses before the PM launched Mumbai One mobile application, he pointed out.

The MMRDA's role in providing the Mumbai One mobile application is that of an aggregator, he added.

"The application is a technically competent app and it will always remain a 'work in progress' app as new metro or ferry services in the city will be added. We are already in discussion with app based taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber to add them on Mobile One," Mukherjee said.

It is possible to provide return ticket facility on the mobile application, but due to uncertainty of arrival of buses that facility is presently not provided in the application, he said, adding the mechanism may be considered in the future.

The operation of Mobile One app will be under Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) and a dedicated control room will be set up at Wadala for resolving the complaints of the passengers, he said.

"This is a very unique app in the entire country till now. We don't have this kind of multimodal connectivity. I think we have a startup in the making," Mukherjee said in a press conference held at the MMRDA headquarters here.

He said Mobile One app had minimal glitches though there are some small issues.

"Users of Mobile One app will get instant 20 per cent cashback six times per month per user, if they make over Rs 20 payment through Bhim App, with which an agreement has been signed. This cashback offer will be valid till December end," he added.

Described as India's first integrated common mobility app, 'Mumbai One' will do away with the need for multiple paper tickets or separate bookings. The unified digital ticketing platform, developed for the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, will allow commuters to plan journeys and book tickets across 11 public transport operators.

So far, each public transport operator has its own digital ticketing platform.

Commuters, however, will not be able to book 'season' or return journey tickets of suburban trains through the application.

Launching the app during the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the last phase of Mumbai Metro 3 on Wednesday, PM Modi said every mode of transport is being connected with other modes.

Efforts are being made to make travelling seamless, so that no one is forced to struggle while switching from one service to another, he said.

"Today, the country is moving towards the vision of One Nation, One Mobility. The Mumbai One app is another step in that direction. Now Mumbaikars will no longer have to stand in long queues for tickets," he said.

The app integrates services of 11 public transport operators, including the suburban railways, Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, Navi Mumbai Metro, Monorail, and civic bus operators such as BEST, TMT (in Thane), NMMT (in Navi Mumbai), KDMT (in Kalyan Dombivli) and MBMT (in Mira Bhayandar).

The MMRDA claimed Mumbai One will not impose any additional charges on users, with all incidental costs borne by the authority. It also supports cashless and contactless transactions.

The app also provides a multimodal journey planner that helps users find the fastest and most cost-effective routes, along with real-time information on route availability and service advisories.

According to MMRDA, the application is hosted on a MeitY-compliant Google Cloud Platform and powered by Google Kubernetes Engine to ensure data security, scalability, and uninterrupted service.

The authority claimed the system can handle up to 50 lakh transactions per day, and expects its user base to grow from 10 lakh to 50 lakh within a year. PTI KK GK BNM