Mobile phone bursts into flames in Mumbai monorail; passengers safe

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) A mobile phone of a commuter burst into flames in a monorail coach on Wednesday but nobody was injured, officials said.

The incident took place at 9.35 am at GTB Nagar station and caused a brief commotion, said an official of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL).

"Safety is our top priority, and fire safety procedures were immediately implemented. The affected train is undergoing investigation and safety checks, and passengers have been safely evacuated to continue their journey," MMMOCL said in a post on X.

The 19.74 km long Mumbai monorail is the country's first monorail system. PTI KK KRK