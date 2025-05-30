Mobile phone dealer commits suicide in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), May 30 (PTI) A 35-year-old mobile phone dealer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented house in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Friday, police said.

According to police, Ajit Shah, a resident of Rampur Bujurg village, had been living in a rented house in Salahabad locality of Salempur town with his wife and two children.

Family members have alleged that Ajit had purchased a plot of land in Salahabad over a year ago.

Although the land was formally registered in his name, the seller allegedly kept demanding additional money in the name of handing over the possession, even after Ajit had already paid lakhs of rupees, the police said, citing the family's claims.

The family also claimed that this ongoing pressure and financial stress had left him distressed.

The incident occurred around 9 am on Friday.

According to the family, Ajit returned home and went to his room to rest. When his wife later went to call him, she found him hanging from the ceiling fan. With the help of neighbours, the family rushed him to the Salempur Community Health Centre. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

Salempur police said that after conducting the mandatory inquest proceedings, the body was sent to Deoria district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway, police added. PTI COR KIS NB NB