Mobile phone explodes inside train at Kalwa station, causes panic among passengers; no one hurt

Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) A mobile phone exploded inside the women's compartment of a suburban train on Monday, though no one was injured in the incident, which caused "momentary chaos", a Thane civic official said.

The incident took place at 8:12 pm inside the CSMT-Kalyan suburban train at Kalwa station, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

"As per initial reports from the CSMT railway control room, no one was injured in the incident. It, however, did cause momentary chaos among passengers. Railway police used fire extinguishers to douse the blaze," he said.

An eyewitness said a small blast was heard, leading to smoke in the compartment, prompting many passengers to rush to the door to alight.

Railway police evacuated passengers safely, the eyewitness added.

"The identity of the woman whose mobile phone exploded remains unknown. The incident is being probed. It may have been a battery malfunction or some other technical issue. Passengers must remain cautious while using electronic devices on public transport," a police official said.

Trains services were not disrupted due to the incident, he added. PTI COR BNM