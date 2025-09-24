Mobile phone of senior police official snatched while walking on road in Bhopal

Bhopal, Sep 24 (PTI) The mobile phone of an Inspector General of Police was stolen by two men on a motorbike in Char Imli area of the city, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Dr Ashish, posted as IG (intelligence) at the state police headquarters, was walking outside his house with his wife.

Two men on a motorbike snatched a mobile phone from his hand and fled, the official said.

Police sources claimed that the accused actually snatched two mobile phones from Dr Ashish's hand, but one of them threw a phone away when he realised that it belonged to a police officer, and it was later recovered.

Police were yet to catch the culprits.

Char Imli area is considered one of the safest areas in the city, housing a large number of official residences of politicians and officials.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Rashmi Agarwal Dubey told PTI Videos that a case was registered at Habibganj police station, and a few suspects have been detained.

"CCTV footage in the area is being scanned, and our technical analysis team is also working on the case," she said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Umesh Tiwari said teams of Bhopal Police and the Crime Branch were working separately to apprehend the accused. PTI MAS KRK