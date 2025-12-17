Mobile phones, ganja seized in special drive across Karnataka prisons

Bengaluru, Dec 17 (PTI) Karnataka Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar on Wednesday said a special drive conducted across prisons in the state over the last 36 hours has led to the seizure of prohibited items, including mobile phones and ganja.

He said six mobile phones and four knives were seized from the Bengaluru prison, while nine mobile phones and 11 SIM cards were recovered from the Mysuru prison.

"At the Belagavi prison, four mobile phones and 366 grams of ganja (thrown from outside) were seized. Four mobile phones were recovered from the Mangaluru prison and one mobile phone from the Vijayapura prison,” he said in a post on 'X'.

Kumar added that such special drives would continue to curb illegal activities inside prisons. PTI AMP ROH