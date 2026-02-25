Mobile phones, SIM cards and power banks recovered from Yerawada open prison inmate

Pune, Feb 25 (PTI) Five mobile phones and SIM cards, along with charging accessories, were seized from an inmate serving a sentence at the Yerawada Open Prison in Pune, police said on Wednesday.

"During routine patrolling last week, the inmate, identified as Naushad Shaikh, was found with one cellphone. During questioning, it emerged that he had concealed more banned gadgets and accessories inside the barracks," an officer said.

Subsequently, a search operation was conducted in barracks number 1 and 6, during which four more cellphones, charging cables, power banks, and a few SIM cards were recovered, he added.

A case has been registered against the inmate under relevant provisions of the Prisons Act, 1894, police said.