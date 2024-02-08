Mobile pick-pocket held at Delhi railway station

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) A mobile pick-pocket was arrested at Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla railway station, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) KPS Malhotra, a complaint of mobile theft of ITBP Havaldar T Samuel was received. He had alleged that his phone was stolen by someone while he was boarding Hisar Express Special from the railway station Wednesday.

A team was formed and it was found that several incidents of mobile thefts were reported from the railway station, the officer said.

Constables Surjeet and Pritam went to the ticket counter in plain clothes where Surjeet deliberately put his phone in the back pocket of his trousers and stood in the queue to buy tickets, another police officer said.

At least five minutes later, a person came near the ticket counter and pick-pocketed Surjeet's phone, the officer said.

The accused, identified as Shadab, a resident of Delhi's Anand Parbat, was immediately arrested. During his search, Samuel's mobile was also recovered from his possession, the officer said. PTI ALK NB