Mobile resting van launched for women cops in Thane

Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) The Thane police in Maharashtra have launched a mobile resting van for women personnel to provide them essential facilities during long duty hours and a convenient space to nursing mothers for breastfeeding, an official said on Thursday.

The van, launched on Tuesday as a pilot project, will have a woman police driver and a woman constable, prioritising security and operational efficiency, a police spokesperson said.

It features a sofa-cum-bed, a toilet, bathroom, two wash basins and two changing rooms.

If the facility proves effective and useful, the plan is to deploy one such van in each of the five police zones across Thane, the official said. PTI COR GK