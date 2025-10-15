Mobile shop owner shot dead in UP's Mahoba

Banda (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A mobile shop owner was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Charkhari area of Mahoba district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening near Nausara village when Rajkumar Ahirwar (28) was returning home on a motorcycle along with his friend after closing his shop in Charkhari town, Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh said.

Ahirwar was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Jhansi Medical College, where he succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

"So far, there is no evidence suggesting robbery. We are awaiting the postmortem report from Jhansi Medical College," she added.

A police probe is underway, and three teams have been constituted under the supervision of the Circle Officer (Charkhari) to investigate the case, she said.