Mobile thief held; 16 stolen phones recovered from him

Latur, Apr 19 (PTI) Police have arrested a man accused of being involved in multiple mobile theft cases in Maharashtra's Latur district, and recovered from him 16 stolen phones worth over Rs 2.80 lakh, officials said on Friday.

Incidents of mobile phone theft from houses and shops were reported recently in parts of the district. The police even formed a dedicated team to probe the case and trace the culprit, an official said.

Through technical analysis, the team received inputs that the suspect was trying to sell the mobile phones that he had stolen. The team laid a trap in Babhalgaon Chowk area and detained him on April 16, he said.

The accused identified as Mahadev Sanmukhrao (22) was found carrying 16 mobile phones, all stolen from different locations in the district, the official added. PTI COR NP