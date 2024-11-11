Mobile thief lands in police net after brief chase in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Two Delhi traffic police personnel, including a woman constable, nabbed a man following a brief chase when he tried to flee after allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a passenger in a bus in central Delhi, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

Constables Raj Kumar and Meena Nehra were deployed at the 11 Murti T-point on Mother Teresa Crescent on Monday morning when a man de-boarded a moving bus and started running in the opposite direction, a senior police officer said.

As the passengers of the bus raised an alarm, Kumar and Nehra nabbed the man after a brief chase and recovered a mobile phone from his possession.

By that time, one passenger from the bus also rushed to the spot and claimed ownership of the stolen phone, the officer said.

Advertisment

The accused identified as Aasif has been handed over to the police along with the stolen mobile phone for further action, he added. PTI NIT ARI