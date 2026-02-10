Mobocracy: BJP women MPs seek harsh action against Opposition over Feb 4 chaos

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha witnessed major disruption on February 4 during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, with the BJP alleging that Opposition MPs resorted to intimidation and vandalism inside the House.

BJP women MPs have now written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, praising his handling of the proceedings and seeking strict action against the MPs they accuse of causing the disorder.

In the letter, the signatories said they were writing to place on record their “deep sense of gratitude and appreciation” for the manner in which the Speaker “upheld and protected the dignity, decorum, and sanctity” of the Lok Sabha on February 4.

They alleged that members belonging to Opposition parties entered the well of the House, climbed on the table, tore papers and threw them towards the Chair.

The letter further claimed that certain women Opposition MPs crossed over “with aggressive demeanour” and banners and placards in their hands, “laid a siege” to the seat of the Prime Minister, and moved “deep inside the treasury benches where senior Ministers are seated”.

The BJP women MPs said they were “extremely agitated and furious” but, on the direction of their senior leaders, exercised restraint and did not retaliate.

They claimed that an “ugly situation” could have been created otherwise.

They also alleged that after the House episode, Opposition MPs moved “aggressively” towards the Speaker’s chamber and that they could hear loud voices from within.

Calling the incident one of the most “unfortunate and regrettable” within the Lok Sabha chamber, the signatories urged Birla to take the “strongest possible action under the rules” against Opposition MPs for what they described as “heinous acts” committed within the precincts of the House, which they said brought disrepute to democratic institutions.

BJP leaders have echoed the charge, alleging the disruption was deliberate and aimed at stalling proceedings.

The party has claimed the disorder ensured the Prime Minister could not deliver his customary reply and that the Motion of Thanks was passed amid continued protests.

The disruptions in the Lok Sabha have also been linked to a wider standoff between the government and the Opposition over Rahul Gandhi’s demand to be allowed to speak in the House.

The Opposition has maintained that the Chair disallowed Gandhi from quoting an article based on excerpts of former Army chief M M Naravane’s “unpublished memoir”, referring to the 2020 India-China conflict.

The BJP has demanded exemplary action, arguing that anything short of severe penalties, including longer suspensions and possible privilege action, would embolden future disruptions.

Opposition parties have not responded to the claims in the BJP women MPs’ letter.