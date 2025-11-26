Mock Assembly: Even finest Constitution fails without good leadership, says Andhra CM

Amaravati, Nov 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that even the finest Constitution fails under poor leadership, citing B R Ambedkar’s view that good people can deliver positive outcomes despite systemic flaws.

Speaking as part of 'Samvidhan Divas–Constitution Day' celebrations, Naidu addressed a mock Assembly session enacted by students representing all 175 constituencies, appreciating their confidence and the realistic atmosphere they collectively created.

"However great a Constitution may be, if the people implementing it are not good, the results will be bad. Conversely, however flawed a Constitution may be, if the people implementing it are good, the results will be positive," Naidu said, addressing students who played the roles of legislators.

He lauded the students for recreating the Assembly environment with remarkable confidence, reflecting the spirit of the Constitution and the responsibilities it entrusts to future generations.

Naidu also appreciated the manner in which students conducted house proceedings, noting that they closely resembled the ambience and decorum of an actual Legislative Assembly.

Accompanied by IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other officials, the chief minister witnessed students perform as MLAs, ministers, and the Speaker.

He observed that the students had quickly adapted to legislative procedures, responsibilities, and decorum, demonstrating "exceptional understanding of Assembly functioning." Emphasising the importance of voting as a powerful instrument for shaping governance, Naidu cited examples of leaders who rose from humble beginnings through constitutional empowerment.

He said the mock Assembly was organised to instil constitutional awareness and a sense of responsibility among students, noting that the Indian Constitution, drafted with extraordinary vision, remains the nation’s guiding framework.

"Watching them (students) articulate their ideas with such clarity, confidence, and poise was truly heartening. I hope this experience has been a valuable learning moment for each participant,” Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Highlighting India’s democratic milestones, he noted that while the United States has yet to elect a woman President, India has already had a woman serve as Prime Minister, in an obvious reference to Indira Gandhi.

Similarly, ordinary citizens have ascended to the highest offices in India, citing late President APJ Abdul Kalam and current President Droupadi Murmu.

Naidu urged students to balance their rights with duties, cultivate responsibility, respect women, pursue excellence, and contribute meaningfully to nation-building, according to a press release.

Dressed in sarees and formal attire, the students actively raised questions like legislators.

To mimic a real Assembly, many thumped their desks following exchanges, recreating the atmosphere of legislative proceedings, according to a video shared by the state government. PTI STH MS SSK