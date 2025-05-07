Mock drill conducted as part of 'Operation Abhyas' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Authorities on Wednesday carried out a large scale civil defence mock drill at various locations in the city under ‘Operation Abhyas’ (Operation Exercise) in line with the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The drill was part of a nationwide preparedness exercise ordered by the MHA.

According to officials, soon after the siren blew at 3.48 pm in various locations, the civil defence personnel, police, fire and emergency services personnel swung into action.

The drill included rescue operations in the event of fire, removing people from beneath the debris, evacuation of people from high rises and medical emergency services.

The drill went on for about half-an-hour.

As per the direction of MHA to conduct Civil Defence Exercise called "Operation Abhyaas" first mock drill was conducted at premises of Director General, Civil Defence at 4 pm.

Similar exercises were conducted in some parts of Karnataka, including Raichur.