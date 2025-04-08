Mock drill conducted at GRSE facility in Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive mock drill at its facility on the bank of the Hooghly river in Kolkata, simulating response procedures in the event of an emergency, an official said.

The exercise involved the full evacuation of employees from all GRSE premises and checking of buildings and facilities, aimed at testing the efficiency and coordination of emergency protocols, he said in a statement.

In order to test the safety, security and emergency preparedness at the shipbuilding facility, the mock drill was conducted "simulating response procedures in the event of a potential threat," he added.

Such drills are conducted regularly and are integral to strengthening readiness, evaluating existing systems and safeguarding personnel and infrastructure, the official said. PTI AMR SOM